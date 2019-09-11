Nick Jonas shares his look as 'Bruno P. Gaido' from 'Midway'

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): With just two months to go for the release of Nick Jonas-starrer World War II film 'Midway', the singer-actor shared his look as the late war hero Bruno P. Gaido, the person he is essaying the role of in the film.

Jonas, who is currently busy with the 'Happiness Begins' tour, shared his look as Gaido whom he recalled as the "gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross" for his efforts in the Battle of Midway.

The 'Chains' crooner posted a close-up still of him wearing a Pilot headgear and is seen sporting the English moustache.

"Bruno P. Gaido. A WWII gunner awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic and invaluable efforts in the Battle of Midway," he captioned the picture.



The upcoming movie comes from the director of 'Independence Day' and 'The Patriot', Roland Emmerich and stars Luke Evans, Darren Criss, Ed Skrein, Mandy Moore and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano along with Jonas.

'Midway' is based on real-life events and follows the story of the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II.

The film will hit big screens on November 8 and will bring to life the heroic tales of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts and bravery to fight against the odds. (ANI)

