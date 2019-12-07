Nick Jonas shares jaw-dropping motion poster of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 7 (ANI): A week before the release of The Rock and Nick Jonas starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level', the singer shared a jaw-dropping motion-poster of the action flick on Instagram.
Sporting a brown leather jacket and black aviators, the 'Sucker' crooner looked extremely stunning with snowflakes and jungle theme in the background establishing the real 'Jumanji' feels.
"One week until @jumanjimovie people! Do you have your tickets yet??" Jonas captioned the poster.
The 27-year-old member of the famous boy band 'Jonas Brother's' will be seen playing the role of Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough in the film.
'Jumanji: The Next Level', which also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Dwayne Johnson is the second installment of the 2017 film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.
The action movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 13. (ANI)