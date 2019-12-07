Nick Jonas in motion poster of 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (Source: Instagram)
Nick Jonas in motion poster of 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (Source: Instagram)

Nick Jonas shares jaw-dropping motion poster of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

ANI | Updated: Dec 07, 2019 13:43 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 7 (ANI): A week before the release of The Rock and Nick Jonas starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level', the singer shared a jaw-dropping motion-poster of the action flick on Instagram.
Sporting a brown leather jacket and black aviators, the 'Sucker' crooner looked extremely stunning with snowflakes and jungle theme in the background establishing the real 'Jumanji' feels.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

One week until @jumanjimovie people! Do you have your tickets yet??

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 6, 2019 at 9:29am PST


"One week until @jumanjimovie people! Do you have your tickets yet??" Jonas captioned the poster.
The 27-year-old member of the famous boy band 'Jonas Brother's' will be seen playing the role of Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough in the film.
'Jumanji: The Next Level', which also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Dwayne Johnson is the second installment of the 2017 film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.
The action movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 13. (ANI)

iocl
iocl