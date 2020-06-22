Nick Jonas wishes his dad on Father's Day, thanks Priyanka Chopra's father for raising 'an incredible daughter'

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Musician Nick Jonas wished his dad Paul Kevin Jonas on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday and thanked superstar wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas's late father Ashok Chopra for raising an incredible daughter.

Jonas took to Instagram to post a picture of his father and a childhood picture of Priyanka with her father to mark the day.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas," he wrote in the caption.

The 'Sucker' singer further expressed the desire to be able to meet his late father-in-law.

"Dr Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I'm so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I'm thinking of you today and sending you love," he wrote.

Several other celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Gigi Hadid, and others extended Father's Day wishes to their fathers to mark the day. (ANI)