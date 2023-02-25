Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross join 'Umbrella Academy' cast

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross have joined the cast of "The Umbrella Academy" on Netflix for its upcoming fourth and final season.

Variety, a US-based media house, has confirmed the news.

The fourth season of the popular series would be its last, it was confirmed in August 2022.



According to Variety, Offerman ("The Last of Us," "Parks and Recreation") and Mullally ("Will & Grace," "Party Down"), who are married in real life, will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau. The characters are described as "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen."

Cross ("Arrested Development," "Mr. Show") will play Sy Grossman, described as "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back."

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are among the cast members who are returning.

According to Variety, season 4's episode count has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, however numerous sources indicate that it will be less than the previous 10-episode seasons.

The third season of "The Umbrella Academy" debuted on Netflix in June 2022. The second and first seasons aired in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The television programme is based on the identically named graphic novels by Gabriel Ba and Gerard Way. It centres on an adopted family of superpowered siblings who are attempting to avert the end of the planet. (ANI)

