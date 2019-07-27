Nicki Minaj bashes her relationship critics

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Rapper Nicki Minaj has the guts to pick with her critics and this time it's not any other musician, but the people who are mocking her relationship with Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

The singer-rapper opted to go on Queen Radio to clear everything for once and for all, reported E Online.

"When a person is with an n---a that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout? How f--king dare you to talk about lowering standards," "said the performer.

Further, she said that she wants "you h**'s to wake up" and realise that material things are not of importance when it comes to finding love. "It's the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex," she explained.

Previously Nicki Minaj opened up about meeting her love of life at the age of 15 before she earned popularity, which possibly is the reason for feeling confident in the validity of their relationship.

Earlier she teased fans with a potential marriage announcement with Kenneth in a March episode of Queen Radio where she gushed, "Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought and he massages my feet and rubs them. He rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot--he does it all."

Post the show fans became dubious about her relationship status because of her reference to Pitty as "husband." And rather than confirming or denying about the speculations, she added further fuel to the fire by sharing that she and her love had received a marriage license. (ANI)

