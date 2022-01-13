Nicki Minaj harassment lawsuit dropped by husband Kenneth Petty's alleged rape victim

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): The harassment lawsuit filed against singer Nicki Minaj was voluntarily dropped by her husband Kenneth Petty's alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough.

"The case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed. The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!" Hough's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, confirmed to People magazine.

Now, as per the outlet, the 'Starships' rapper is planning to fight for money lost in legal fees.

Minaj's lawyer, Judd Bernstein, told Hough's lawyer he was pleased that Hough and Blackburn "came to their senses," according to an email obtained by People magazine.

"Your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw up enough dirt," he wrote.

Bernstein added, "It is just the beginning of Nicki's and my efforts to make you pay for your disgraceful conduct with both money and, if the Court recommends it, disciplinary sanctions."

The lawsuit, filed by Hough in August, claimed that Minaj and Petty tried to threaten Hough into recanting her accusation of rape-- which Hough said occurred in 1994 when she was 16 years old.



For the unversed, Petty was accused of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months but spent four years in prison.

Hough's lawsuit also accused the couple of intentional infliction of emotional distress and alleged sexual assault and battery, referring to the 1994 incident.

As per People magazine, the lawsuit also said that Hough was offered USD 20,000 once in exchange for signing a prepared statement that would recant her rape accusation.

It also alleged that Minaj called her to speak about recanting her story and that she received numerous harassing calls and visits from people associated with the couple.

Petty was arrested in March 2020 after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender in California. At the time, Petty pleaded not guilty and posted USD 100,000 bail, according to People magazine.

In September, the outlet also confirmed that he pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing. He now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

Petty's sentencing has been scheduled for January 24, 2022. (ANI)

