Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty as they have 'a different type of connection'

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Rapper Nicki Minaj tied the knot with Kenneth Perry because "he is really focused on her".
"He values his wife, and he really takes care of her," revealed Minaj's close friend Derrick Milano.
Milano told People magazine that the newlyweds have known each other since childhood and this is the reason that their bond is really strong.
While talking about Petty, Derrick said, "He understands her as a person, I think that's what the connection really is with them -- it's that he really knows her. It's a different type of connection."
He also added, "He's not famous; he doesn't want to be on Instagram. He's really focused on her. He really values his friends and his family, he values his wife, and he really takes care of her. He tries to be the best that he can for her."
Milano also shared his congratulations on Instagram, posting a photo of the love birds with the caption, "Congrats to my sis @nickiminaj & my brother Zoo! Excited for the both of y'all!

Rapper Nicki Minaj got hitched to Kenneth Perry nearly after dating for a year. She announced the big news by sharing a video of matching "Mr and Mrs" mugs and "Bride and Groom" baseball caps on Instagram. (ANI)

