Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff to star together in 'Pig'

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:50 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actors Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff are all set to star in 'Pig,' which started filming on Monday in Oregon.
According to Variety, the film helmed by Michael Sarnoski will be produced by Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment, Valparaiso Pictures, and Cage's Saturn Pictures, while Escape Artists and Sweet Tomato Films, are co-producers of the film.
The story of the film has been penned by Sarnoski and Vanessa Block. The Oscar-winner star Cage, who will also be producing it, essays the role of a truffle hunter living alone in the wilderness in Oregon. When his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he must journey into Portland - and his long-abandoned past - to recover her.
"What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people," Sarnoski said. "I'm thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life."
"Michael's vision for 'Pig' is a true testament of his unique voice as a writer-director, and one that we can't wait to introduce to audiences across the world," added Pulse Films chief Thomas Benski.
"Having such an incredible cast attached, led by Nicolas Cage and supported by Alex Wolff, speaks directly to the special nature of the story Michael and Vanessa have devised." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:55 IST

Here's how Joaquin Phoenix reacted over a question on 'Joker'...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Joaquin Phoenix who is receiving appreciations from people for his role in the upcoming film 'Joker,' recently stepped away from an interview after he was asked about his film potentially inspiring violence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:41 IST

Emilia Clarke is now in pain after tearing up Emmy's dance floor

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Emilia Clarke who reunited with the entire cast of 'Game of Thrones' at Emmy Awards teared up the dance floor at the after-party and now she is in pain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:35 IST

Prince Harry to open a hospital in Africa named after mother Diana

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry just proved that he is a doting son after he decided to open a hospital after the name of his late mother Princess Diana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:19 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez reacted after Emilia Clarke praised...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez sent out love to 'Game of Throne' star Emilia Clarke who praised JLo for her fashion game in her latest film 'Hustlers.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:12 IST

He has been psychologically tortured: Pamela Anderson about...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Pamela Anderson believes that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been psychologically tortured in prison.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 02:49 IST

Meghan Markle makes empowering Speech on royal tour in South Africa

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who landed at South Africa for their 10-day royal tour were spotted giving speeches during the first day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:15 IST

Demi Moore recalls incident of sexual harassment at 15

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Demi Moore recently opened up about being sexually assaulted at the age of 15 by a man who paid her mother for the heinous act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:48 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to hit big screens in China

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' will hit the silver screens in China on October 25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:03 IST

25 yrs of 'Friends': Celebrate at these iconic locations in LA!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): 25 years back on September 22, debuted one of the most popular and loved TV shows of all time - 'Friends'. Since then, it's characters, be it Ross or Rachel, Joey or Phoebe, Chandler or Monica; and its iconic sets have lived in the heart of the fans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Carmen Chaplin to direct documentary on Charlie Chaplin

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter Carmen is all set to direct a theatrical documentary on the legendary comedian, which will be titled 'Charlie Chaplin, a Man of the World'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:11 IST

DJ Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to perform at Sunburn

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): The 13th edition of Asia's largest music festival- Sunburn, is all set to start another multi-city Sunburn Arena tour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:08 IST

Kit Harrington yet to watch 'GoT' finale season, addresses backlash

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): While Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow has been one of the most loved characters on the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones', he is yet to watch the finale season which aired in May this year.

Read More
iocl