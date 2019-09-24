Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff to star together in 'Pig'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actors Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff are all set to star in 'Pig,' which started filming on Monday in Oregon.

According to Variety, the film helmed by Michael Sarnoski will be produced by Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment, Valparaiso Pictures, and Cage's Saturn Pictures, while Escape Artists and Sweet Tomato Films, are co-producers of the film.

The story of the film has been penned by Sarnoski and Vanessa Block. The Oscar-winner star Cage, who will also be producing it, essays the role of a truffle hunter living alone in the wilderness in Oregon. When his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he must journey into Portland - and his long-abandoned past - to recover her.

"What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people," Sarnoski said. "I'm thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life."

"Michael's vision for 'Pig' is a true testament of his unique voice as a writer-director, and one that we can't wait to introduce to audiences across the world," added Pulse Films chief Thomas Benski.

"Having such an incredible cast attached, led by Nicolas Cage and supported by Alex Wolff, speaks directly to the special nature of the story Michael and Vanessa have devised." (ANI)

