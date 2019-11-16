Nicolas Cage in talks to star as himself in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Washington DC [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): American actor Nicolas Cage is in talks to star as himself in his next film, the script of which has been penned by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten.

Yes, you heard it right. The 'Ghost Rider' actor is in final negotiations for the role of himself to lead 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If the deal is finalised with the actor, he would essay the role of Nicolas Cage, a character who is desperate to bag a role in Quentin Tarantino's film while also dealing with a tense relationship with his teenage daughter.

The character will also be seen debt-laden but is forced to attend a birthday party thrown by a Mexican billionaire who happens to be a fan of his work.

The billionaire also secretly hopes to show him a script on which he's been working. Over the course of time, Cage will discover that the man is actually a drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential nominee and is recruited by the US government to get intelligence.

The film will be produced by Kevin Turen and Cage along with Mike Nilon. (ANI)

