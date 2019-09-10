Nicole Kidman finds love in co-star Ansel Elgort

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): It seems actor Nicole Kidman has finally found the love of her life and he is none other than her 'The Goldfinch' co-star Ansel Elgort.

According to E-News, the pair, who is all set to star in the upcoming drama 'The Goldfinch', were spotted hand in hand for the film's premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

And if their red carpet pictures weren't lovely enough, watching Kidman offer Elgort a rave review after working together is sure to put a smile on your face.

Speaking to E! News, Kidman gushed, "I just adore him. I just love what he does."

The Oscar winner then shared her support for his highly-anticipated role in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' remake, "I love his choices. This was a really, really great choice for him to do."

Apart from praising Ansel's professional endeavours, she called him "very funny" and said he always had her laughing on set.

In the upcoming drama which is based on the 2013 novel of the same name, Kidman also stars opposite child actor Oakes Fegley, who plays a younger version of Elgort's character.

Directed by John Crowley, the story of the flick follows the life of Theo Decker (Fegley, Elgort), who at the age of 13 loses his mother in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (ANI)

