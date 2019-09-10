Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Oakes Fegley at the Toronto International Film Festival
Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Oakes Fegley at the Toronto International Film Festival

Nicole Kidman finds love in co-star Ansel Elgort

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): It seems actor Nicole Kidman has finally found the love of her life and he is none other than her 'The Goldfinch' co-star Ansel Elgort.
According to E-News, the pair, who is all set to star in the upcoming drama 'The Goldfinch', were spotted hand in hand for the film's premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
And if their red carpet pictures weren't lovely enough, watching Kidman offer Elgort a rave review after working together is sure to put a smile on your face.
Speaking to E! News, Kidman gushed, "I just adore him. I just love what he does."
The Oscar winner then shared her support for his highly-anticipated role in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' remake, "I love his choices. This was a really, really great choice for him to do."
Apart from praising Ansel's professional endeavours, she called him "very funny" and said he always had her laughing on set.
In the upcoming drama which is based on the 2013 novel of the same name, Kidman also stars opposite child actor Oakes Fegley, who plays a younger version of Elgort's character.
Directed by John Crowley, the story of the flick follows the life of Theo Decker (Fegley, Elgort), who at the age of 13 loses his mother in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:26 IST

Kim Kardashian starts her new shapewear line

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian who was unhappy with her body shape for years is all set to launch her new Solutionwear line called 'SKIMS'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:21 IST

Here's why Akshay Kumar got emotional while thanking fans!

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood's most versatile actor Akshay Kumar got emotional while thanking fans, who did something special on his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:33 IST

Katharine McPhee, David Foster make first red carpet appearance...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Newly-married couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster recently grabbed eye-balls as they made their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:23 IST

She inspires me, says Sam Asghari about girlfriend Britney Spears

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Despite the ups and downs in her life, Britney Spears has become a motivation for her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:56 IST

Jessica Biel keen on working with husband Justin Timberlake

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actor and model Jessica Biel recently revealed her wish to work with her husband and singer Justin Timberlake as long she gets to play his boss.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:50 IST

Britney Spears hires new conservator after restraining order...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Britney Spears has hired a new conservator after her ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a restraining order against the singer's father, Jamie Spears.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:39 IST

Prince William reveals one thing that Princess Charlotte loves!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Move over Barbie dolls, crazy wheels cars and posters of astronauts on the walls of your bedroom because unicorns are the new cool! Prince William just revealed Princess Charlotte's new obsession - unicorns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse are back together!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who co-star in the American drama series 'Riverdale', parted ways in July and nearly two months after their break-up, they are back together.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:24 IST

Indian cinema so much more than Bollywood: TIFF co-head

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): A breakfast networking session was hosted by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the sidelines the country's participation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019 on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:59 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' went on floors today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:50 IST

Bhumi Pednekar opens up about playing a 22-year-old in 'Dolly...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll. Right from her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', to 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' to 'Lust Stories', the actor has been standing out for her diverse choice of subjects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:08 IST

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff fight on largest ice-breaker ship...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for a massive showdown in the upcoming film 'War'. After pulling off an extremely risky bike-chasing sequence, the duo has filmed another high-octane action scene for the flick.

Read More
iocl