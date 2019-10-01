Nicole Kidman and Urban Keith
Nicole Kidman and Urban Keith

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban spending romantic time in Italy

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:15 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): It seems that actor Nicole Kidman is having a great time with husband and singer Keith Urban during their recent romantic Italian vacation.
The 51-year old singer shared an adorable selfie with his wife on Instagram.
In the beautiful snap, the couple is seen relaxing and enjoying the gorgeous scenery. In the picture, Kidman is seen standing with one arm around Urban and her other hand on his face while he smiles with both of his eyes closed.
"Sunset in Firenze---- ... with my love. - KU," Urban captioned the click.
Apart from the selfie, Urban also gave a glimpse of their trip by sharing a picture of the sun setting over what People reports to be Florence's, Ponte Vecchio.
The couple, who got hitched in 2006 and are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, aren't shy about using vacation photo opportunities to celebrate their family. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:01 IST

Kylie Jenner resumes work after hospitalisation for flu-like symptoms

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is now back into action after she was hospitalised for severe flu-like symptoms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:14 IST

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get hitched again

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin again in an elaborate ceremony on Monday after they first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:37 IST

Joaquin Phoenix reveals he developed a disorder after losing...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who is receiving rave reviews for his performance in the upcoming film 'Joker', lost a whopping 52 pounds and the transformation took a toll on him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:13 IST

Here's what happened when Hilary Duff showed her kids 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire' has been a huge part of everyone's childhood and it's soon making a comeback! As American actor Hilary Duff is preparing to revisit her famous role with the 'Lizzie McGuire' series reboot, she decided it was time to introduce her kid

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:30 IST

Lil Nas X opens up about struggling with sexuality

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American rapper Lil Nas X, who rose to fame with his smash hit 'Old Town Road', recently opened up about his journey to coming out as a homosexual.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:23 IST

Prince Harry takes over National Geographic's Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Royal takeover! Prince Harry took his social media skills to a new level by guest editing National Geographic's Instagram account.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:08 IST

Daniel Craig delivers emotional speech as 'Bond 25' wraps filming

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Actor Daniel Craig was visibly emotional as he bid adieu to his latest James Bond film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 04:28 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk celebrate first wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): It has been one year of blissful marriage for American actor Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-producer Brad Falchuk and they made sure to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a perfect beach date.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:40 IST

Dakota Johnson launches podcast to share stories of sexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American actor Dakota Johnson has launched a new podcast, aiming to help and inspire millions of women to speak up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:00 IST

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin kick-start wedding festivities in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, who are all set to tie the knot for a second time, have kick-started their wedding festivities in South Carolina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:36 IST

'Stranger Things' returning for season 4, teases a world beyond Hawkins!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Netflix's insanely popular series 'Stranger Things' is officially returning to the screens with its fourth season. And it's teasing a world beyond the setting of Hawkins, Indiana, which fans have gotten to know very well.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:50 IST

Ewan McGregor's daughter opens up about her struggle with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actor Ewan McGregor's daughter shared a heart-rending post on social media, revealing what she went through in the past.

Read More
iocl