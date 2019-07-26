Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman reveals one red carpet dress that tops them all!

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:14 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 26 (ANI): Talk about being the red carpet queen and trust Nicole Kidman to pull off the most stunning outfits!
The actor has proved to be the fashion queen, continuously wearing some of the most gorgeous looks all of the times.
From her red Balenciaga gown at the 2007 Academy Awards to 2014 Met Gala Alexander McQueen dress, it's hard to pick just a single favourite, however, Kidman apparently has one, reported Us Weekly.
Kidman has dressed up in couture for award shows countless of times, but there was one look that she considers better than all the rest and that is the royal blue Armani Prive gown that she wore to the 2018 Oscars.
In an essay for the August issue of Harper's Bazaar, the Oscar-winning actor revealed the one gown that tops all the dresses she has ever worn.
After attending the Emmys and the Golden Globes as a nominee in 2018, she said she thought that "going to the Oscars that year as a presenter was just plain fun."
And with that in mind, she was really able to enjoy the outfit she chose for the big award night.
"I wore an Armani Prive dress and I have to say they really take care of the details, like how to make a giant bow sit. Because remember, you have to be able to sit in the dress for four hours," she said.
Despite the corset top and giant structural bow on the gown, she revealed it was actually "unbelievably" comfortable.
"Strangely enough, despite the boning on the corset top, this dress was unbelievably comfortable," she added.
She then went into slight details about the fitting process and how streamlined she and her team have been able to make it now that they know how to work with her tall, slim frame.
However monotonous this process may sound, according to the 52-year-old actor, it brings back sweet memories. Sitting through fittings is something she shared has a very close childhood connection for her.
"Doing a fitting reminds me a bit of being a little girl in Sydney," she said.
"My mother would sew all of my dresses, and she would stand me up on the table or on a chair to make sure the hem was just so," she added.
She continued, "For the little girl who used to scour flea markets with her mother, the joy of having access to this kind of beauty will never fade for me."
After having her Cinderella moments on the red carpets, she revealed she usually prefers going home to her family than hitting up the after-party circuit.
"I take everything off, and I fold the dress and am very protective of it because obviously, it's art. Just like with Cinderella, everything needs to be returned to its maker," she said.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in HBO's insanely popular series 'Big Little Lies', which aired its final episode on last Sunday. (ANI)

