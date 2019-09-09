Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley have a mini 'Big Little Lies' reunion at TIFF

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Two members of the famous Monterey Five reunited at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley were spotted together at the 2019 film festival recently.

Showering love on her former co-star, Kidman shared a post on Instagram, which features an adorable picture from their mini-reunion.

"Great way to kick off #TIFF19 with #TheGoldfinch and people I love," the Oscar-winning actor captioned a series of photos from the festival, one of which shows her and Woodley sweetly smiling at one another.

"Last night was so much fun," she added in her caption. The stunning ladies were spotted together at Variety and Chanel's Female Filmmaker Dinner, which also saw who's who of the tinsel town including Priyanka Chopra, Kristen Stewart, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and more, reported People.

Kidman and Woodley's reunion came after an epic season two finale of their popular HBO series 'Big Little Lies' that left fans on the cliffhanger.

Season two of the drama series ended with Celeste (Kidman) emerging victorious in her custody battle against her mother-in-law (Meryl Streep). In the last moments of the episode, the Monterey Five walked into the town's police station together, presumably to come clean about their role in Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) death.

The thriller, based on author Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name, has not yet been renewed for a third season yet. Although, a few months back, Kidman said that she is open to exploring the idea of a third season.

"I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved even the kids," the 52-year-old actor, told News Corp Australia, as cited by People.

The drama series has received a total of 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins over the course of its run. While it wasn't eligible for any Emmy nominations this year, there's no telling what's in store for the Monterey Five in the future.

The first season, based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships, which ended in the death of one of the characters.

The second season was never supposed to happen as the first one covered Moriarty's entire book, but the makers changed their minds after first season's success and Streep agreed to join the cast. (ANI)