Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman, Image courtesy: Instagram
Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman, Image courtesy: Instagram

Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley have a mini 'Big Little Lies' reunion at TIFF

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Two members of the famous Monterey Five reunited at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley were spotted together at the 2019 film festival recently.
Showering love on her former co-star, Kidman shared a post on Instagram, which features an adorable picture from their mini-reunion.
"Great way to kick off #TIFF19 with #TheGoldfinch and people I love," the Oscar-winning actor captioned a series of photos from the festival, one of which shows her and Woodley sweetly smiling at one another.
"Last night was so much fun," she added in her caption.The stunning ladies were spotted together at Variety and Chanel's Female Filmmaker Dinner, which also saw who's who of the tinsel town including Priyanka Chopra, Kristen Stewart, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and more, reported People.
Kidman and Woodley's reunion came after an epic season two finale of their popular HBO series 'Big Little Lies' that left fans on the cliffhanger.
Season two of the drama series ended with Celeste (Kidman) emerging victorious in her custody battle against her mother-in-law (Meryl Streep). In the last moments of the episode, the Monterey Five walked into the town's police station together, presumably to come clean about their role in Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) death.
The thriller, based on author Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name, has not yet been renewed for a third season yet. Although, a few months back, Kidman said that she is open to exploring the idea of a third season.
"I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved even the kids," the 52-year-old actor, told News Corp Australia, as cited by People.
The drama series has received a total of 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins over the course of its run. While it wasn't eligible for any Emmy nominations this year, there's no telling what's in store for the Monterey Five in the future.
The first season, based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships, which ended in the death of one of the characters.
The second season was never supposed to happen as the first one covered Moriarty's entire book, but the makers changed their minds after first season's success and Streep agreed to join the cast. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:41 IST

First-weekend report: 'Chhichhore' mints Rs. 35.98 crore

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is proving to be a winner at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is slowly but steadily picking up pace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:31 IST

Varun Dhawan would've trained in mixed martial arts if...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Varun Dhawan who is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' took out time from his busy schedule to attend a fighting championship in Abu Dhabi after he was invited as a special guest by the Ultimate Fighting Championship president, Dana White.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:33 IST

From Ajay Devgn to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood celebs shower love on...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, hailed as one of the fittest celebrities in the industry, turned 52 today. A score of tinsel town friends and colleagues wished the actor a happy birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:25 IST

Harvey Weinstein's brother confronted his 'misbehaviour' years...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Tainted film mogul Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein knew about his misdeeds two years before allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:48 IST

Here's how Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at US Open

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry is always on her mind, even when she is busy enjoying a match at the US Open.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:10 IST

Bill Skarsgard open to playing Pennywise in third 'It' movie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Ready to meet the demonic clown Pennywise again? Well, actor Bill Skarsgard recently revealed that he is open to playing the role of Pennywise in a third 'It' movie, if the story works out.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:37 IST

Priyanka Chopra shares first poster of 'The Sky Is Pink' ahead...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Wiping away her fans' Monday blues, Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:18 IST

Rishi Kapoor heads home after treatment in New York

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor who was in New York for treatment of an unknown medical condition is finally heading back to India after staying there for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:02 IST

Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez's ultimate cheerleader at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): The former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez proved to be his fiance Jennifer Lopez's biggest cheerleader at the recent premiere of 'Hustlers'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:34 IST

Shilpa Shetty hosts husband Raj Kundra's 44th b'day bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Raj Kundra turned 44 today, his wife Shilpa Shetty threw a birthday bash for him last night with friends from the film and TV industry in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:24 IST

Akshay Kumar announces 'Prithviraj' on his birthday, gifts fans...

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): On his 52nd birthday, Akshay Kumar announced his upcoming film 'Prithviraj' and treated fans with the first-look of the drama which features the actor playing the role of the 12th-century Indian king.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:25 IST

The Russo Brothers open up about Marvel-Sony split

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, recently opened up about the Marvel-Sony split over 'Spider-Man' film series.

Read More
iocl