Nicole Kidman's birthday wishes for husband Keith Urban will melt your heart!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Actor Nicole Kidman showered love for husband Keith Urban on his 52nd birthday on Saturday.

The actor shared a beautiful post on Instagram while wishing husband which is just giving major couple goals.

"Happy Birthday Keith Lionel.. you are so loved," she captioned the selfie of the loving couple.

Additionally, Keith also shared the pictures of the gifts that he received from his leading lady on the pho-sharing application.

"Thank you to EVERYONE for all the birthday love !!!!!!!!! (it's all in the details xxxx)," he shared, alongside a picture of the 52-year-old star hiding behind a large bouquet of red roses, which were placed near an abundance of gifts and blue balloons.

Overall, Nicole made fans' hearts melt with her sweet birthday tribute to Urban.

Earlier this summer, Nicole opened up about her husband's music and not feeling the need to censor it from their two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

"I don't censor his art," she said during an interview on 'Breakfast With the Stars With Kyle & Jackie O.' "If I can be a muse for it," she added, reported E-News website. (ANI)

