Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's daughters to lend voices for 'Angry Birds 2'

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:52 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Look out Hollywood! Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban's daughters made their big television debut on the second season of the insanely popular HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' this year. And now Sunday Rose (11) and Faith Margaret (eight) have landed even bigger roles for the upcoming film 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'.
The Oscar-winning actor's two youngest daughters will voice the characters in the upcoming animated sequel, reported Fox News.
Kidman's two children are set to lend their voices to two colourful baby hatchlings. They can be briefly heard in the movie's latest trailer, where Sunday voices a small yellow chick, while Faith's character appears to be a similar-sized purple baby bird.
The movie is a sequel to 2016's hit 'The Angry Birds Movie', which was adapted from the popular mobile game of the same name.
Although both Sunday and Faith are new to the silver screen, the pair have had their share of the spotlight when they made brief cameos alongside their mother in the latest season of HBO's 'Big Little Lies'. The duo was listed as "school children" in the show's credits.
In an appearance on the TV show 'Good Morning America' back in June, Kidman discussed her daughters' new foray into acting, adding that spending time with her children at work was a "wonderful" experience.
"There's something wonderful about bringing your children to work and them seeing what you do and them being a part of it," the actor said at that time.
Additionally, Kidman also told Vanity Fair that her daughters have both taken an interest in the arts, with Faith picking up the violin, and Sunday expressing an interest in acting, as well as learning piano. However, Kidman insists her children's interests are not because of her influence.
"You can't really get kids into anything, I've realized. You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor, if anything they tried to deter me," she told the magazine.
'The Angry Birds Movie 2' will hit the theatres on August 16, with Sunday and Faith starring alongside other voice actors Jason Sudeikis, Awkwafina, Peter Dinklage, Nicki Minaj, and more. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:48 IST

Hailey Bieber addresses "baby fever" comment, shuts down...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Supermodel and singer Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber has an announcement to make, she and her husband are not planning on having children anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:51 IST

Brad Pitt feels Harvey Weinstein scandal rattled Hollywood like...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt compared the infamous Manson family murders, which took place in 1969, to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying they rattled and changed the course of Hollywood in the same way.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:12 IST

Hungarian artist accuses 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

New Delhi (India) July 30 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya' has been stealing the limelight ever since its inception. The film opened to good reviews but looks like the controversies are yet to leave the film's side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:27 IST

Late actor Gabe Khouth's family raising funds for his funeral

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Family of 'Once Upon a Time' actor Gabe Khouth who died of a cardiac arrest last week, is urging people to come together and generate funds for the late actor's funeral.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:01 IST

Michelle Obama's advice on motherhood left Meghan Markle 'speechless'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was left "speechless" when the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama offered her this piece of advice!

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:56 IST

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman open up about 'Big Little Lies'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Was there more drama behind the scenes of the insanely popular HBO series 'Big Little Lies' than there was on screen? Well, according to the show's star Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman there was "no controversy."

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:42 IST

Camila Cabello fangirls over Shawn Mendes during concert

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello was the life of the party at singer Shawn Mendes' concert over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:13 IST

Other things were on for Meghan Markle while she awaited baby Archie!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): A new mother and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who added another achievement to her resume of being a guest editor to British Vogue's September issue, opened up about working on projects while she was awaiting the birth of the young royal, Archie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:45 IST

Get ready to live your 'Friends' fantasies, memories!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): If you are a '90s kid that already feels old enough in a world taken over by Gen Z and now get ready to feel completely ancient! September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. Luckily, instead of mou

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:24 IST

Cameron Diaz wasn't the first choice for 'The Mask'!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Jim Carrey starrer 'The Mask' marked the debut film of actor Cameron Diaz but it turned out that she wasn't the first choice for the film!

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:16 IST

Jason Momoa to produce, star in Netflix film 'Sweet Girl'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): 'Aquaman' actor Jason Momoa has found his next outing as he is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming revenge feature 'Sweet Girl'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:57 IST

Paul Walter Hauser being eyed to join Emma Stone in 'Cruella'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Actor Paul Walter Hauser is being eyed to come onboard Emma Stone starrer Disney's 'Cruella'.

Read More
iocl