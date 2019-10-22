Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Nightclub employee sues Cuba Gooding Jr. for allegedly pinching her

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Days after three women accused him of sexual misconduct; a nightclub server has sued Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. for sexual battery.
Natasha Ashworth, the nightclub employee alleged that the actor pinched her last year. She had previously spoken on the matter to New York law enforcement; however, her name wasn't made public, reported Variety.
This new claim comes after the Oscar-winner was indicted last week on four misdemeanor counts. The 51-year old pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on December 13.
The nightclub employee in her suit mentioned the details about the incident claiming that she was serving Gooding's table, when he asked her, "Do you want to see my impression of a p***s?" to which she replied in negative.
Gooding Jr. then drank from his glass and spit the liquid out of his mouth after which Ashworth walked away.
Later at around 4 in the morning, the complainant was standing at the bar when Gooding Jr. came and pinched her butt, according to the suit.
"Don't touch my butt," she had said to which the actor replied, "Aw, that's no fun."
The situation escalated and Gooding went to talk to the manager.
After a conversation with the manager, he returned to touch the employee again, as per the suit.
The suit also states that it was the first time in Ashworth's four years as a server that a customer had subjected her to such sexually aggressive behavior.
The 'Coming to America' actor has also been accused of groping a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar in New York in June. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:10 IST

Disney looking to pull out of lawsuit which alleges...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Walt Disney Company which has given some female-centric films like 'Moana' and 'Snow White', is now looking to pull itself out of a lawsuit alleging that it is creating gender bias by paying women less than men.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:37 IST

Miley raves about romance with Simpson, rouses LGBTQ community...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Seems like Miley Cyrus has found true love in her new beau Cody Simpson and she is totally thankful to him for helping fall in love again!

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:36 IST

I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds: Kate Beckinsale

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Seems like Kate Beckinsale has found her twin in none other than Ryan Reynolds!

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:32 IST

Isabela Merced to play Jason Momoa's daughter in 'Sweet Girl'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): Jason Momoa has found his on-screen daughter in Isabela Merced for his next outing 'Sweet Girl'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:15 IST

Jake Gyllenhaal rescues a dog from busy NYC traffic

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 22 (ANI): 'Spider-Man' villain, Jake Gyllenhaal turned a good Samaritan when he rescued a dog from the busy New York City traffic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:07 IST

Jennifer Lopez cuddles with daughter Emme in recent post

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): It was family time for Jennifer Lopez, who was seen spending time with her children. The 50-year-old singer and dancer spent her evening cuddling with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, for a cosy night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:43 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra will celebrate her 30th birthday

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra who will ring her 30th birthday on Tuesday has some amazing plans to celebrate the special day. To commemorate the big day, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor is going to enjoy her time with close friends while partying for 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:19 IST

Meghan Markle admits being warned by friends against marrying...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle recently revealed that her friends had warned her about dating Prince Harry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:45 IST

Housefull 4: Shake your leg to new peppy track 'Chammo'

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Monday shared 'Chammo', a new peppy track from the upcoming film 'Housefull 4'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:42 IST

Hailey, Justin Bieber gives out major couple goals at birthday bash

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Newly-married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying their romantic time together.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:57 IST

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney's wedding had some lip-smacking...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding had a far more interesting menu which made the event more happening and memorable.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:47 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William wrap up Pakistan tour with sweet post

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The Royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton ended their five-day-long tour to Pakistan on a happening note.

Read More
iocl