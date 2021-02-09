Nina Dobrev reunites with her 'Vampire Diaries' co-star Paul Wesley

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): Canadian actor and model Nina Dobrev reunited with her 'Vampire Diaries' co-star Paul Wesley after the pair went snowboarding with her boyfriend Shaun White.

According to E! News, Nina, and Shaun double dated with her former co-star Paul Wesley and his wife Ines de Ramon by taking a ski and snowboarding trip in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Nina took to her Instagram and shared pictures of the four of them in their gear and goggles with the caption, "sometimes you gotta double up" alongside a mask emoji.





Paul called it "My kind of superbowl Sunday" when he shared a gallery of photos and videos of the friends out in the snow. He captured one snap of the quartet on the ski lift, as Nina and Shaun twinned in white puffer jackets.

Nina and Shaun have been going strong for about a year since they first sparked dating rumours following their cozy bike ride in Malibu in March. (ANI)

