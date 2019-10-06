First poster of 'No Time To Die', Image courtesy: Instagram
First poster of 'No Time To Die', Image courtesy: Instagram

'No Time To Die' first poster: Daniel Craig looks dapper as 007

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Bond is back! The first poster of the upcoming film 'No Time To Die', the next chapter in the 007 saga, has arrived and it features actor Daniel Craig as the suave and iconic fictional spy James Bond.
The first poster of the movie was unveiled on James Bond Day, the 57th anniversary of the world premiere of 'Dr. No.' October 5 marks the day that the very first flick featuring the James Bond character debuted in theaters back in 1962.
And the makers behind 'No Time to Die' clearly thought that it was the best time to debut the poster for the latest 007 adventure.
The makers shared the poster on Instagram which shows Craig suited up in his trademark tux and bowtie with an intense look on his face.
Bringing his signature 007 style, the star looks suave in a sleek black tuxedo and bow tie, paired with a crisp white shirt. In the poster, he can be seen gazing intensely at something in the distance.
"Celebrate #JamesBondDay with the first poster for #NoTimeToDie #Bond25," the caption read.

The 25th film in the action spy franchise follows a now-retired Bond who has left active service for a tranquil retirement in Jamaica. But when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, he is forced to embark on yet another dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, leading the secret agent onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology, reported Variety.
Apart from Craig, the film also stars Rami Malek (the film's villain), Lea Seydoux, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes as M.
The film will also see Christoph Waltz reprise his role as James Bond's arch-enemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Waltz first appeared in 2015's 'Spectre' as the main villain, who was previously played by Donald Pleasance, Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas in other James Bond movies.
Craig, who is returning for his fifth appearance as the agent in the upcoming movie, will be playing the character for the last time.
Cary Fukunaga is directing the film. He took over filmmaking duties after Danny Boyle departed the project over creative differences. His exit delayed the film's release nearly six months from its original October 2019 release date.
Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are producing, and Fukunaga co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Z. Burns and Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The film has had a tumultuous journey with reports of issues, including filming delays due to Craig's ankle injury, Rami Malek's conflicting schedule, on-set explosions and actor Grace Jones walking off the set after disappointment in the size of her cameo role.
New footage of Craig in action was unveiled in June following the series of incidents. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on April 8, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Miley Cyrus was Cody Simpson's childhood 'celebrity crush'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Imagine how lucky would you feel if you get to date your crush? Seems like musician Cody Simpson is living his dream.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Angelina Jolie reveals she 'lost' herself during separation from...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, confessing that she felt like she had 'lost herself'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:35 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow wishes ex Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like there's no bad blood between actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

Jennifer Lopez makes surprise appearance at Maluma's concert in NY

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez made a special appearance at Madison Square Garden during Maluma's concert.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:59 IST

Andy Dick pleads not guilty in groping case

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Comedian-actor Andy Dick pleaded not guilty in court after being accused of groping a driver from a ride-hailing service last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:12 IST

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus can't get enough of each other!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like things between singer Miley Cyrus and musician Cody Simpson are heating up!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:31 IST

Marvel all set to relaunch 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 2020 is going to be a year full of surprises for the Marvel fans! Three new comic book series were unveiled at New York Comic-Con recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:01 IST

B-Town celebrities show up Durga Puja celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Scores of celebrities were spotted on Saturday participating in the Durga Puja celebration organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Taapsee, Bhumi thank Vice President Naidu for his 'kind words'

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday along with the star cast of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh,' thanked him for his words of encouragement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:59 IST

Taapsee meets Vice President Naidu, shares her 'Saand Ki Aankh'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the role of an octogenarian sharpshooter in her upcoming flick -- Saand Ki Aankh -- met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:46 IST

Sia reveals she is suffering from neurological disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Sia has an update on her health that she is not only suffering from chronic pain but also neurological disease.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:09 IST

Cardi B and T.I. to find next big hip-hop star

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Pop-icons Cardi B and T.I. are all set to find America's next big hip-hop star.

Read More
iocl