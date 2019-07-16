Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig
Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig to co-write Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie'

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have teamed up to co-write the upcoming Warner Bros.' film 'Barbie' with Margot Robbie essaying the role of the iconic doll.
Along with co-writing the script, Gerwig is also being eyed to direct the film, reported Variety.
Robbie, who will be leading the film, will also bankroll it as the producer under her production banner - LuckyChap along with Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz.
Apart from 'Barbie', Gerwig has been working on the forthcoming adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic 'Little Women'.
'Little Women' revolves around a story of sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate growing up without their father.
The film stars Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep with Amy Pascal producing it alongside Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord.
Gerwig is known for films like 'Lady Bird', 'Arthur', 'Mistress America', Jackie' among others. (ANI)

