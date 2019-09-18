Noah Centineo blonde beard has fans in frenzy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Noah Centineo who recently wrapped up shooting for 'To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You' is now showing off his blonde beard all around the internet.

The actor has fans in frenzy over his new blonde beard, which he recently flaunted on his Instagram stories saying, "I didn't bleach my beard, that would be ridiculous, why would I do that?" reported E-News.

Amazed by the new looks of the actor, which possibly could be for a new flick, Centineo fans and followers flooded his post with ample of reactions.

"Noah Centineo update he just bleached his beard. Am actually crying. I am actually considering to stop my fan account," one Twitter user wrote.

As the actor shared his snap on Twitter, one social media user replied, "you look so different with that beard."

Another Centineo fan-requested him to "let the beard grow baaaaaack," adding the prayer hands emojis.



Noah Centineo is receiving mix reactions over the colour of his facial hair.

"The blonde fits you," one fan wrote, while another social media user hilariously tweeted, "Okay I'm mad that I'm digging the bleached beard."

Other than Centineo, supermodel Kendall Jenner is also going blonde with her new hairdo. (ANI)

