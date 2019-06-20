Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo talks about playing He-Man

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:42 IST

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Noah Centineo, who made a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the classic toy character 'He-Man' in 'Masters of the Universe,' is aware of the immensity of his role.
"It's a really big responsibility. It's a new universe and it's a new studio and their take on a universe. The Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron Nee, they're directing it, and they're the filmmakers in charge of the story, and they are doing one hell of a job developing the world and all these things, so. I can't tell you what tone they're going for, but they're genius, so," Centineo told MTV News of playing the iconic superhero, reported People.
While he didn't disclose any major details, the 23-year-old actor did reveal he had been continuously practising the character's famous dialogue from 1980's movie.
"I've been screaming it until my voice is vocally fried, man," he said.
In April, talking about the film, Noah Centineo told anchor Jimmy Fallon that "I'm very excited, it's quite an opportunity," Centineo told.
Sony Pictures will release the film on March 5, 2021, Variety reported.
Based on the Mattel's popular toy line, the plot of the movie revolves around Prince Adam of Eternia, who uses his Power Sword to transform into the hero He-Man, and defends his kingdom and Castle Grayskull, the source of his power, from Skeletor, the villain of the storyline.
The script by 'Iron Man' screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum will be helmed by Aaron and Adam Nee.
Centineo became an overnight sensation after his breakthrough performance in the Netflix original film 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' alongside Lana Condor.
The actor is again set to essay his role in the sequel 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2'. He will also star in 'Charlie's Angels' as Langston with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST

US singer Carrie Underwood sued for plagiarism

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood is going through a bad phase these days, as she is facing a lawsuit for allegedly plagiarising another singer's notes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Aladdin', 'Crazy Rich...

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 20 (ANI): The nominations for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards unveiled recently and voting has opened for the top films, TV shows, and songs that have dominated the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Beyonce meets Broadway star Syndee Winters

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Beyonce who has lent her voice for the upcoming Disney's remake recently met Broadway star Syndee Winters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:05 IST

British royals brave dreary weather to attend Royal Ascot Day 2

Ascot [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): A little drizzle couldn't rain on this parade, as the British Royals braved the dreary weather to take part in the carriage procession marking the start of the Royal Ascot's second day on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:44 IST

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston starrer 'Murder Mystery' marks...

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's latest flick 'Murder Mystery' broke all the viewing records on Netflix, revealed the company recently.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:58 IST

Director Cary Fukunaga delays shoot of 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The upcoming James Bond film 'Bond 25' has hit yet another roadblock, where the crew had to wait for long hours while its director Cary Fukunaga was busy playing a video game on his play station.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:46 IST

Dana White reveals Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise may have a fight

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Following the incident when Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber took the Internet by storm when he challenged American actor Tom Cruise for a fight in the UFC octagon, Dana White, UFC president said their fight could happen if they are interested.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:38 IST

Marvel to release 'Avengers: Endgame' again with New Footage

Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): There is more to it. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that 'Avengers: Endgame' would be heading back to theaters with brand new footage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:38 IST

Sussanne Khan extends support to Hrithik Roshan, his family amid...

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): "Please respect a family's tough period," the recent controversy surrounding Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, prompted his ex-wife Sussanne Khan to share a post in support of the Roshan family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:18 IST

Prince William, Duchess Kate convoy injures an old woman

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Prince William and Duchess Kate's convoy crashed into an elderly woman, leaving her hospitalised in a serious condition.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 21:01 IST

Handling Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's romance rumours was...

Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's romance rumours from the sets of 'A Star Is Born' were difficult for Irina Shayk to handle. Cooper's demanding schedule did not help, a source claims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 20:46 IST

First look poster of Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani...

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday gave a sneak peek into her upcoming flick 'Khandaani Shafakhana', which will leave you amused and wanting for more.

Read More
iocl