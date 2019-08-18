Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo wraps filming for 'To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You'

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Noah Centineo has bid adieu to Peter Kavinsky from 'To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You' for now as the actor announced the wrap up of the upcoming rom-com.
Centineo on Saturday tweeted that he had his last night as Kavinsky and hoped that fans will love the coming instalments as well.
"Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky. I hope you all love these last instalments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours," he tweeted.
The 23-year-old concluded his post with words of gratitude for his colleagues and wrote, "Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us."

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2018 film 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'.
Centineo along with his co-star Lana Condor announced the third film in the series through an Instagram video but didn't reveal any further details or the release date yet. However, they shared that the coming sequel will be premiered on Netflix next year on February 12.
Meanwhile, the third instalment is titled 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever Lara Jean'. The forthcoming sequel is based on the second book in the series 'P.S. I Still Love You'.
The announcement of the sequel was made in the form of a letter from Netflix.
Susan Johnson, who directed the first movie, stepped back but still served as the executive producer of the sequel. Michael Fimognari, who was the director of photography in the first movie, has helmed the second. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:17 IST

Brody Jenner gets cozy with Josie Canseco after split from...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Brody Jenner who called it quits with his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter earlier this month was spotted getting cozy with his girlfriend Josie Canseco while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:36 IST

Jessica Biel remembers working on her first film with late Peter Fonda

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Jessica Biel on Saturday honoured late actor and two-time Oscar-nominee Peter Fonda in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:59 IST

Joe Jonas celebrates 30th birthday with James Bond-themed bash

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): 'Sucker' singer Joe Jonas turned New York's Cipriani Wall Street into a James Bond-themed party for his 30th birthday party on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:45 IST

Margot Robbie, Quentin Tarantino discuss uncertainty in Hollywood

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Basking in the success of her latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Margot Robbie graced the cover of Vogue Australia and gave a candid interview to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:29 IST

'The Crown' star Olivia Colman wants to have a role in new James...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Actress Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II in season 3 of Netflix's 'The Crown', wants to have a role in the upcoming James Bond movie.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:36 IST

Jamie Foxx 'helping out' budding singer Sela Vave

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Actor Jamie Foxx was recently spotted holding hands with a budding singer Sela Vave but putting rest to any speculations, a source clarified that he is just "helping" the singer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:33 IST

Roger Rabbit creator Richard Williams dies at 86

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Triple Oscar-winning and triple BAFTA-winning animator, Richard Williams, passed away at his home in England on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:28 IST

Novel's end won't be influenced by 'GoT' finale, says George RR Martin

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): While the much-loved HBO series 'Game of Thrones' ended before George RR Martin could complete his last two novels, he believes the show's finale will have no effect on his upcoming writings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:19 IST

Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Actor-model Lisa Haydon can't wait to welcome her baby No. 2. Flaunting her baby bump, the diva posted a picture on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:07 IST

'Chhichhore' first song out: Shraddha, Sushant groove to the...

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor dropped a cheerful new track 'Fikar Not' from her upcoming movie 'Chhichhore' on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:20 IST

Prosecutors submit R. Kelly's hotel, flight records as evidence

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Prosecutors are leaving no stone unturned to prove singer R. Kelly an accused in a case involving racketeering and sexual exploitation of children. They filed a number of documents in the Eastern District of New York to strengthen their case against him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:04 IST

Kristen Wiig is engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Actor Kristen Wiig and longtime boyfriend and actor Avi Rothman are engaged!

Read More
iocl