Noah Schnapp reveals 'all good' with Doja Cat after sharing her private DMs on social media

Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Noah Schnapp of 'Stranger Things' has revealed that there are no hard feelings between him and Doja Cat after he recently shared their private messages on social media.

According to Page Six, Schnapp has assured fans that "everything is all good" between him and the 26-year-old rapper.

The actor, on Wednesday night, took to TikTok once again to share a light-hearted video of himself taking on a quick math quiz set to Doja Cat's hit track 'Kiss Me More'.

"Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings," he commented in the 15-second clip.



Things turned sour last week after Doja messaged Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson. "Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up," she wrote, adding, "Wait no. does he have a gf?"

"LMAOO slide into his dms," Schnapp wrote back, but the singer revealed she couldn't find Quinn's account on any social media platform. Schnapp then sent her a link to the actor's Instagram account.

Schnapp then jokingly posted his exchange with the rapper in a now-deleted video on TikTok, sharing the private messages she had sent him with over 30 million fans.

Following that, branding Schnapp as "unbelievably socially unaware and whack," the rapper revealed she felt violated having her private messages exposed to the world.

Doja then lost almost 200k followers on Instagram after calling out the 'Stranger Things' star for posting their DMs in the since-deleted TikTok. While the Grammy winner's following seemed to take a hit, the actor gained nearly 2 million followers from the incident. (ANI)

