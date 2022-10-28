'Nobody' director Ilya Naishuller to helm John Cena, Idris Elba's 'Heads of State'

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): Hollywood filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is all set to direct actors John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming action comedy film 'Heads of State'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are being kept vague but the project is being described as "Air Force One meets Midnight Run," centred on a mismatched pair who are in over their heads in a high-stakes situation.

Naishuller previously directed the film 'Nobody' which has Bob Odenkirk as a milquetoast father who reveals his secret past after his house is robbed. The film was released in 2021 during the pandemic and gathered positive responses from the audience, as per The Hollywood reporter.



The shooting for the much-awaited project will begin soon.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, John Cena will be next seen in 'Argylle' an upcoming spy film alongside Henry Cavil, Samuel L Jackson, Sam Rockwell and Dua Lipa.

Apart from that, he also has a political thriller film 'The Independent' along with Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox and Luke Kirby and 'Fast X' alongside Vin Diesel.

Idris, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' and will be next seen in a crime thriller film 'Luther' alongside Andy Serkis. (ANI)

