'Nomadland' to premier on Disney plus in UK

Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): As the cinemas in UK are still holding back to re-open, one of the most celebrated dramas, 'Nomadland' is setting up to roll on digital streamer giant, Disney plus for the audience.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' will premiere on the new Star hub on Disney plus in the UK and Ireland on April 30, this year and can be made available to all the Disney plus subscribers at no additional charge. However, once the cinemas will re-open in the country, the film will be available for exhibitors to program.

'Nomadland', starring Frances McDormand recently bagged Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director, alongside both the Venice International Film Festival's Golden Lion for Best Film and the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Audience Award.



The film received four nominations, including Zhao for best screenplay, an actress in a drama for McDormand, and best picture drama. Zhao had adapted it from Jessica Bruder's 2017 nonfiction book of the same name.

Zhao is only the second woman to win a Golden Globe for director. Barbra Streisand won in 1984 for 'Yentl'. Zhao is also the first director of Asian descent to win a Globe since Ang Lee won for 2005's 'Brokeback Mountain'. Lee also won for 2000's 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'.

'Nomadland' is a 2020 American drama film directed, written, and edited by Chloe Zhao. It stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West.

The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book 'Nomadland: Surviving America' in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. (ANI)

