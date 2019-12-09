Nominations for 2020 Golden Globe Awards announced

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): American actors Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning announced the nomination list of 77th Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

The announcement was streamed live through a Facebook session on Golden Globe's Facebook profile and website.

The Globes will bestow the best entries of the year in both film and television series medium.

Netflix's divorce drama 'Marriage Story' dominated the show with six nominations followed by 'The Irishman' with five nominations.

The competition seemed to be intense for the best drama category with much-acclaimed dramas, 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker', '1917' and 'The Two Popes' in the list.

Veteran actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Anniston and Jennifer Lopez are nominated for the roles of best actors.

Here is a detailed list of the nominations.





Christopher Abbott for "Catch-22")

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy")

Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice")

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")





Kaitlyn Dever ("Unbelievable")

Joey King ("The Act")

Helen Mirren ("Catherine the Great")

Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable")

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")





"Catch-22'' (Hulu)

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)





"The Farewell" (A24)

"Pain and Glory" (Sony)

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" (Pyramide Films)

"Parasite" (CJ Entertainment)

"Les Miserables" (BAC Films, Amazon)





Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Andrew Scott ("Fleabag")

Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")





"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"The Politician" (Netflix)





Daniel Pemberton ("Motherless Brooklyn")

Alexandre Desplat ("Little Women")

Hildur Gudnadottir ("Joker")

Thomas Newman ("1917")

Randy Newman ("Marriage Story")





Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won ("Parasite")

Anthony McCarten ("The Two Popes")

Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")





"Beautiful Ghosts" ("Cats")

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" ("Rocketman")

"Into the Unknown" ("Frozen II")

"Spirit" ("The Lion King")

"Stand Up" ("Harriet")





Patricia Arquette ("The Act")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")

Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")





Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Ben Platt ("The Politician")

Paul Rudd ("Living with Yourself")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")





Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida")

Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")





Brian Cox ("Succession")

Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")

Rami Malek ("Mr. Robot")

Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")

Billy Porter ("Pose")





Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")

Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies")





Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")





Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")

Annette Bening ("The Report")

Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")

Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")





Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")

Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")

Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")





"Frozen II" (Disney)

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (Universal)

"Missing Link" (United Artists Releasing)

"Toy Story 4" (Disney)

"The Lion King" (Disney)





Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")

Sam Mendes ("1917")

Todd Phillips ("Joker")

Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")

Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")





Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")

Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")

Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")

Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")





Awkwafina ("The Farewell")

Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")

Cate Blanchett ("Where'd You Go, Bernadette")

Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")

Emma Thompson ("Late Night")





"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)

"Succession" (HBO)





Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")

Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")

Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")

Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")

Renee Zellweger ("Judy")





"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony)

"Jojo Rabbit" (Fox Searchlight)

"Knives Out" (Lionsgate)

"Rocketman" (Paramount)

"Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)





"The Irishman" (Netflix)

"Marriage Story" (Netflix)

"1917" (Universal)

"Joker" (Warner Bros.)

"The Two Popes" (Netflix)

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony will be held on January 5, 2020. According to Variety magazine, comedian Ricky Gervais will host the ceremony, which will be streamed live from Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC. (ANI)

