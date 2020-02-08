Nominations for 92nd Oscars Award remain non-inclusive

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 8 (ANI): Women and minorities have made history by winning big at the 91st Academy Awards but the same might not happen this time as nominations for the 92nd Oscars remained mostly white.

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, the nominations this year were largely non-inclusive as out of the total 20 actors nominated for major categories this year, only one is of the colour.

Actor Cynthia Erivo has received the nod for the category of best female actor for her action drama 'Harriet'.

Awkwafina, who made history at the Golden Globes this year by becoming the first woman of Asian descent to take home the globe for Best Supporting Female Actor Award, was snubbed from the Oscar nominations.

Everyone's favourite Jennifer Lopez, who grabbed eyeballs with her acting in 'Hustlers', failed to make a cut to the nominations.

Another biggie Beyonce was snubbed and did not get a nod for her acclaimed song 'Spirit' from 'The Lion King'. (ANI)

