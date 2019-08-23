Nomzamo Mbatha, Garcelle Beauvais join cast of 'Coming 2 America'

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): After Tracy Morgan, South African actor Nomzamo Mbatha and Garcelle Beauvais have joined the cast of Paramount's popular 1988 comedy-drama sequel 'Coming 2 America.'

The makers of the film prepared a list which included a cast of newcomers and returnees. The flick directed by Craig Brewer which also stars Eddie Murphy is set to begin shooting next week, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, and KiKi Layne are among the new members to be roped in, while Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Shari Headley are among the ones who are revamping their original roles.

The first installment of the film saw Murphy play Prince Akeem, a spoiled prince from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who arrives in Queens and in undercover fashion gets a job at a McDonald's knockoff while trying to find a wife.

The sequel will see Akeem, now set to become king, discovering that he has a son and he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father's dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.

The character details for Mbatha are being kept under wraps. Beauvais is returning to one of her first-ever roles, playing a rose petal priestess.

Paramount has slated to release the film on December 18, 2020. (ANI)

