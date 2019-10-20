Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Nostalgia hits Victoria Beckham, recreates her signature leg pose

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): The former Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham has reminded us of her good old days with a signature leg power pose.
Her real fans would remember when Beckham first introduced us to her famous leg pose back in 2016. According to E! News, it used to be some random photos where she will be simply chilling on the couch or just doing her nails while striking a pose with her leg up in the air.
Now, after all these years the star is back with her signature pose and being flexible as ever. The 45-year-old ex-Spice Girl took to her Instagram to post a Boomerang video to prove it.
The businesswoman who can be seen clad in all black, strikes whips her leg up in the air.
"Leaving NYC. Feeling good about my Rockettes audition, fingers crossed! Kisses VB," the fashion designer hilariously captioned her post.
During an interview on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday, Victoria Beckham also shared some secrets of her perfect marriage with former professional footballer David Beckham, reported Fox News.
She renumerated the time when she met her handsome hubby more than two decades ago and how she felt in "love at first sight."
"You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," Victoria told Hoda Kotb.
"But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."
Victoria stressed that "communication is key" when it comes to managing the Beckham family's hectic schedule.
"We are very present in the kids' lives," she revealed.
"We love our family. Everything we do revolve around our family," she explained Kotb.
"I think it's just being focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."
The beautiful couple tied the knot in 1999 and has welcomed four children to their family: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:25 IST

Gigi Hadid spotted in cryptic outfit post break up with Tyler Cameron

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): A few weeks post her break up with Tyler Cameron, supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted donning a cryptic outfit in New York City.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:02 IST

Jenelle Evans spends quality time with kids, husband

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Looks like Jennelle Evans and her kids had the best time on earth while enjoying a fun-filled weekend.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:20 IST

Brody Jenner admits split from Kaitlynn Carter will be shown on...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Brody Jenner is open about sharing every part of his personal life with the world, including his recent break up from Kaitlynn Carter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 08:29 IST

Jennifer Lawrence ties the knot with Cooke Maroney in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Months after Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney engagement in February, the pair tied the knots in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:41 IST

Thank you PM Modi for discussion on change within: Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wonderful interaction and open discussion -- Change Within -- Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday thanked the host for shedding light on the role the people from the creative world can play in"spreading awareness of t

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:19 IST

He was very warm, inspiring, deep: B-towners overwhelmed after...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Kangana Ranaut, they were all thanking and congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "wonderful interaction" he had with the celebrities from the creative and entertainment industry on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:59 IST

Rajkumar Hirani weaves Mahatma Gandhi's life, teachings in short...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Deeply honoured to have played a small part in showcasing Mahatma Gandhiji's greatness," wrote noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani as he shared his film bringing Mahatma Gandhi's values back into our lives with his artistry on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:04 IST

After 'entire body' X-ray, Lady Gaga reassured she's fine

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Days after she fell off the stage, pop icon Lady Gaga reassured fans that she is doing fine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:19 IST

Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani inaugurate 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The opening ceremony of India's leading festival - Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star commenced with fervour at one of the oldest and largest indoor theatres, Bal Gandharva Rangmandir here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Meghan Markle's lawyers slam publisher for printing 'private' letter

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Days after Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas, released her private letter, the legal team of the Duchess of Sussex has criticised the publisher for printing a "private and confidential" letter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:16 IST

'Laal Kaptaan' off to slow start, 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Seems like Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu avatar isn't being well received by his fans. His latest release 'Laal Kaptaan' was off to a slow start registering just Rs 48 lacs at the box office on its opening day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:48 IST

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga call it quits!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): It is done for actor-comedian Jim Carrey and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga as the couple has finally called it quits!

Read More
iocl