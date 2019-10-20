Nostalgia hits Victoria Beckham, recreates her signature leg pose

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): The former Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham has reminded us of her good old days with a signature leg power pose.

Her real fans would remember when Beckham first introduced us to her famous leg pose back in 2016. According to E! News, it used to be some random photos where she will be simply chilling on the couch or just doing her nails while striking a pose with her leg up in the air.

Now, after all these years the star is back with her signature pose and being flexible as ever. The 45-year-old ex-Spice Girl took to her Instagram to post a Boomerang video to prove it.

The businesswoman who can be seen clad in all black, strikes whips her leg up in the air.

"Leaving NYC. Feeling good about my Rockettes audition, fingers crossed! Kisses VB," the fashion designer hilariously captioned her post.

During an interview on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday, Victoria Beckham also shared some secrets of her perfect marriage with former professional footballer David Beckham, reported Fox News.

She renumerated the time when she met her handsome hubby more than two decades ago and how she felt in "love at first sight."

"You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," Victoria told Hoda Kotb.

"But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."

Victoria stressed that "communication is key" when it comes to managing the Beckham family's hectic schedule.

"We are very present in the kids' lives," she revealed.

"We love our family. Everything we do revolve around our family," she explained Kotb.

"I think it's just being focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."

The beautiful couple tied the knot in 1999 and has welcomed four children to their family: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. (ANI)

