'Obi-Wan Kenobi' star Moses Ingram joins Natalie Portman in 'Lady in the Lake' at Apple

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Moses Ingram has agreed to star opposite Natalie Portman in the Apple limited series 'Lady in the Lake.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy nominee will star in the Apple TV+ limited series 'Lady in the Lake' alongside Natalie Portman, another former 'Star Wars' actress. Lupita Nyong'o, who was initially slated for the part but withdrew in May, is replaced by Ingram.

Alma Harel is the writer and director of the Laura Lippman novel adaptation Lady in the Lake (Honey Boy). According to Apple, "The limited series takes place in '60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda."



Portman's first venture into episodic television is represented by this project. The Third Sister, also known as Reva Sevander, hunts Obi-Wan Kenobi for Darth Vader in the most recent Disney+ Star Wars series.

Ingram made her own television debut in Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit'. As a result of some fans' unfortunate backlash, Disney and star Ewan McGregor denounced racist taunts directed at the Black actress, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Y'Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman are also featured in the cast of 'Lady in the Lake'. Har'el, Portman, Christopher Leggett, Sophie Mas, Nathan Ross, the late Jean-Marc Vallee, Julie Gardner, Amy J. Kaufman, and Layne Eskridge are the project's executive producers. (ANI)

