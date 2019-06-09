Obsessing over material objects in her women-centric films is sexist: Nancy Meyers

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): Nancy Meyers on Saturday expressed how she feels when more attention is given to material objects in her women-centric films -- particularly lavish kitchens in titles like 'Something's Gotta Give' and 'It's Complicated.'

"I don't love when a journalist or critic will pick up on that aspect, because they're missing why it works. It's never done to male directors who make gorgeous movies, or where the leads live in a gorgeous house," Variety quoted Meyers, as saying during a conversation with Mindy Kaling at the Producers Guild of America's 'Produced By' conference.

"But I'm not going to change it," the filmmaker added.

Kaling agreed with Meyers, calling the treatment of Meyers "pejorative" in comparison to a filmmaker like Wes Anderson. Kaling referenced his movies like "The Grand Budapest Hotel."

"It couldn't be more designed," Meyers said about that film.

Kaling said she could relate to this saying she gets anxious "if my clothes are too good. We're supposed to be desperately unglamorous while making a movie as a woman. That's showing vulnerability -- which I think is incorrect." (ANI)

