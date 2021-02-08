'Old' teaser: Witness mysterious age-accelerating beach saga of a family

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Just in time to ruin your plans of ever sleeping peacefully again, the teaser of M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming movie 'Old' has arrived to give you nightmares!

The teaser promises an unpredictable, dark, and gripping ride. The first teaser of the movie released during the Super Bowl 2021, and it's definitely going to creep you out. The teaser of the film, with an unsettling tone and twisty plot, features a beach that makes visitors grow older within hours.

In the nearly 30-second-long teaser, a family arrives for a vacation on a beach somewhere in Central America. The spot is beautiful and the sun is shining down upon the family members. Everything appears idyllic but the family's happiness is short-lived as the members start ageing quickly. The chill-inducing teaser also features how the family members spend their entire lifetime in a single day.

The hair-raising teaser shows a child run off to play hide-and-seek before returning as a man in his mid-20s (actor Alex Wolff). "He was six years old this morning," the boy's mother can be seen saying as she sees her aged son.



The director of the movie shared the teaser on his Instagram account on Sunday, writing, "Looking forward to seeing you all back in the movie theatres when it's safe. @oldthemovie @universalpictures."

The film is based on a graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters titled 'Sandcastle', which follows beachgoers trapped in a time warp as they come to terms with death, reported People magazine.

Shot in the Dominican Republic, 'Old' is slated to hit the theaters on July 23, this year. It stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, and Emun Elliott.

Shyamalan produced the upcoming film with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider served as executive producer.

The film serves as Shyamalan's directorial return to the big screen after 2019's 'Glass'. Since then, the filmmaker has been working on the psychological horror series 'Servant' for Apple TV Plus. The second season premiered on January 15, and it was handed an early third season renewal. (ANI)

