Oliver Jackson-Cohen to join cast of 'The Invisible Man'

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor and model Oliver Jackson-Cohen is all set to join the cast of 'The Invisible Man' as the title character.

According to Variety, the story of the Blumhouse-Universal Pictures project is inspired by Universal Pictures' classic monster character, first portrayed by Claude Rains in the studio's 1933 movie. The story was based on H. G. Wells' science-fiction novel about a chemist who has discovered the secret of invisibility while conducting a series of tests involving an obscure drug called, Monocane.

Stars like Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer and Storm Reid were previously selected to join the ensemble cast of the project. The shooting of the film will take place in Sydney, Australia, later this month. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 13.

The thriller drama is written, directed and produced by Leigh Whannell, who also wrote, directed and executive produced the 2018 sci-fi thriller 'Upgrade,' and who also wrote and produced the famous 'Insidious: The Last Key.'

The film is produced by Jason Blum and Kylie du Fresne while Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick for Universal Pictures, are the co-producers.

Jackson-Cohen will also star as Luke Crain in the Netflix series 'The Haunting of Hill House,' which has been set for a second season. (ANI)

