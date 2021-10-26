Olivia Jade says cancel culture has made her 'walk on eggshells'

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Recently on her podcast, Olivia Jade reflected on how she's changed since the college admissions scandal, saying that she's "scared" of having another incident that "blows up in my face again."

As reported by E! News, Olivia Jade has waltzed back into the public eye after making her comeback on 'Dancing With the Stars', but she's still "scared" of another scandal.

Her mom Lori Loughlin has served out her jail sentence relating to the college admissions scheme and is soon returning to television with 'When Hope Calls'. Her 22-year-old daughter is also back in the spotlight on the ABC dancing show, but according to Olivia Jade, she still gets "so nervous" because of cancel culture.

"I'm so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma," she said on her new iHeart Radio podcast, 'Conversations with Olivia Jade'.

"'Oh gosh, if I say this or if it comes off kind of the wrong way, am I gonna get cancelled again? It really does leave such an impression in one's mind," she recalled of her thought process.



The beauty influencer continued, "I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don't want to say the wrong thing, and I want to make it clear to people listening that, like, I'm not trying to victimise myself."

Olivia said she also understands "how different of a person I've become because of it--and not entirely in a good way sometimes."

She feels like she has "way harder days" or is "way harder on myself" than she was before.

"I'm so scared of looking up my name and something bad is happening, and I'm the face of it. And it's going to be this big thing that blows up in my face again," Olivia shared.

She said the backlash has made her live her life a little bit differently or even "shut down" altogether.

"You kind of start to believe what people are telling you. Like, you don't deserve a second chance and there is no room for growth. You feel like, not to sound super dark, but how do you bounce back then? Because I want to be alive. I still want to grow up," she went on.

She issued an apology about her admission to USC on 'Red Table Talk' last year. (ANI)

