Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn calls out Ben, Casey Affleck for not facing consequences after sexual misconduct

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 13:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Actor Olivia Munn, who never shies away from speaking her mind, took a moment to shed some more light on the #MeToo movement.
While appearing on BuzzFeed News' 'AM2DM' morning show on Thursday to promote her new show 'The Rook', the 37-year-old actor spoke up about some A-list celebrities in Hollywood, specifically men who have been accused of sexual misconduct and aren't facing consequences to their actions, reported Fox News.
"When most people mess up, we have to go to the back of the line and earn our way back up," Munn explained.
She stated that there are some men who "resume their place in line" after messing up.
"But then, there are these certain men who, when they mess up they kind of go, 'Oops, sorry, my bad,' and then just resume their place in line," she added.
She specifically mentioned the brother duo and Oscar-winners, Ben and Casey Affleck.
"There are going to be people that are hoping they can just push past it and people can just forget. We have stuff with the Afflecks, both of them. They just keep going and hoping that no one is going to find out," Munn said.
The actor also slammed director Quentin Tarantino for knowing what Harvey Weinstein did but not taking any action.
"We have Tarantino who admitted to abusive behaviour on set and also knowing what Harvey Weinstein was doing," she added.
Munn stated that not everyone deserves a second chance so quickly.
"The thing is that, not that they're not incredibly talented in their own right, but when you are given the opportunity to have any kind of power and you abuse that power, I believe you immediately lose all positioning and that you don't get to have that power anymore," she said.
"Redemption is possible, but you've got to earn it just like everybody else," she added.
Tarantino told The New York Times in 2017, as cited by Fox News, that he was kind of aware of what Weinstein was doing behind closed doors even though the producer still denies the numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations levelled against him.
"I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn't second-hand. I knew he did a couple of these things. I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard," Tarantino said.
In 2017, Ben was called out for allegedly groping former 'One Tree Hill' actor Hilarie Burton when she was a host on TRL in the early 2000s. Rose McGowan, who has also accused Weinstein, alleged that Ben knew about Weinstein's predatory behaviour.
"I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize," Ben wrote on Twitter in October 2017.
Meanwhile, Casey settled two lawsuits in 2010 with women who accused him of harassing them on the sets of a film.
Munn has been a vocal about the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. In 2017, she and five other women said they were sexually harassed by director Brett Ratner. Ratner has since denied the allegations against him. In 2018, Munn demanded a scene to be cut in her film 'The Predator' after she discovered one of the actors she shared a scene with was a sex offender. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:32 IST

'The Wolf of Wall Street' producer Riza Aziz arrested in Malaysia

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak, who produced Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'Wolf of the Wall Street' was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:44 IST

Kim Kardashian West wins lawsuit against fashion company

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American reality star Kim Kardashian reportedly won the suit she filed against a fashion company in February.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:39 IST

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor visit Rishi Kapoor in NYC

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities. Joining the bandwagon are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:23 IST

Quentin Tarantino gives insights into Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got candid about details of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's characters and also hinted about the inspiration behind Brad Pitt's role in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:01 IST

'A Capitol Fourth' celebration is about importance of being an...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Actor John Stamos is bracing up to host the annual 'A Capitol Fourth' concert special, which commemorates the US Independence Day, for the third consecutive year. He revealed that this year's celebration is about 'the importance of being an American.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:56 IST

Akshay Kumar unveils poster of 'Mission Mangal', true story of...

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): After revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal' earlier today, actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:43 IST

The 911 call, made after Nipsey Hussle was shot, released

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): The 911 call, made right after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in Los Angeles in March, has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:25 IST

Jussie Smollett wants federal court to investigate his case

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett, who is facing a lawsuit filed by Chicago city officials, wants the case to be transferred to the federal court from the State court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:01 IST

It's been a year: Sonali Bendre completes one year of fighting cancer

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Exactly one year ago from today, actor Sonali Bendre shared about her being diagnosed with high-grade cancer! Marking her one year journey of battling the deadly disease, the actor beautifully acknowledged her 'New Normal' in an Instagram post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:41 IST

Catch a glimpse of Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen'

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): New poster of Gerard Butler's upcoming flick 'Angel Has Fallen' is here to leave you amused and wanting for more.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:35 IST

Akshay Kumar says he chose 'Mission Mangal' for his daughter

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar says he has done the film, especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:53 IST

Dia Mirza praises MP Pradyut Bordoloi

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Dia Mirza, who is United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, is all praises for Nowgong MP Pradyut Bordoloi as he raised the issue of illegal coal mining in the Lok Sabha during zero hour.

Read More
iocl