Olivia Munn debuts her baby bump after pregnancy revelation

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): Nearly two weeks after her beau John Mulaney announced they are expecting their first child, actor Olivia Munn shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Olivia posted a selfie video to discuss the importance of pets' mental health.

In the video, viewers can see a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she wore a simple black coloured loose T-shirt paired with necklaces.



John broke his silence about his relationship with Olivia and her pregnancy on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on September 7, months after he confirmed he had split from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, and following two rehab stints for drug addiction.



"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible and she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we are having a baby, together," John added.

Olivia, who has been photographed solo a few times in recent days, broke her silence about her pregnancy in an interview with Mario Lopez from 'Access Hollywood' on Friday, the same day she and John were spotted together.

"I'm feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," the actor shared.

"There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me," she added.

Olivia also said that she has not decided if she'll find out the sex of her baby yet, adding, "It's a good surprise to find out. There's very few surprises in life." (ANI)

