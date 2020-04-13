Olivia Munn on getting married someday: 'never have ever been that girl'

Washington D.C. [USA], April 13 (ANI): American actor Olivia Munn said she's a little different from some of her friends when it comes to wanting a big wedding.

According to Fox News, the actor recently spoke to Variety about her latest film 'Love. Wedding. Repeat,' which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The film is about the antics at a wedding, and while talking about the movie Munn said that she isn't a fan of weddings.

The 'Iron Man 2' actor shared "You know what's funny is, I've only gone to, I want to say, four weddings in my life. Maybe five, total. Definitely no more than one hand. But the weddings I have gone to, I do find boring."

Munn continued explaining that felt that weddings themselves were for only a specific few people, while "you only see the backs of your friends' heads."

Munn also explained that she never planned on being in a wedding herself.

The 'X-Men Apocalypse' star said, "No. I never have ever been that girl. And, I'll hear about friends who have, and I've just never been the person that's like, 'Oh, I can't wait to get married...'"

She continued, explaining that the idea of having a wedding made her feel "like, 'It's hot in here, right?'"

Munn also shared that regardless of whether she'll have her own wedding in the future or not, she worked on 'Love. Wedding. Repeat' with a specific goal in mind.

She said "We wanted it to be this really light, fun romantic comedy," noting that she hoped people received it as escapism. (ANI)

