Olivia Munn opens up about body image issues amid pregnancy

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): More than a month after revealing she is expecting her first child with beau John Mulaney, actor Olivia Munn spoke about how her pregnancy has "brought up" past body image issues.

As per E! News, 'The Predator' actor recently occurred in an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw where she opened up about how her pregnancy has "brought up" past body image issues.

The 41-year-old actor replied to host Jessica Shaw's comment about the "deafening" self-doubt she feels as a mother, prompting Munn to say she's heard similar concerns from friends who are parents and that she too has questioned herself during her pregnancy.

As per E! News, the Munn said, "It's already hard enough to feel like you are not good enough, and that you can't forgive yourself for things and the world doesn't let you forgive yourself for things."

The actor also quipped on starting her "other chapter" of life and said she has found herself struggling with self-confidence as a mom-to-be.

"I had a friend of mine, god love her, and she always has the best sense of style and so when she heard I was pregnant, she reached out and I said, 'I've been wanting to talk to you specifically because you have such great style like I need help with this,'" Munn recalled.

She added, "It's just so hard, because I will Google search street wear maternity, and a lot of it comes up with these gorgeous women who are super skinny, and have this little bump, and everything is effortless."

'The Newsroom' actor said her friend suggested she reach out to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is also expecting her second child with Jason Statham. "As if that's what I need," Munn quipped.

She added, "Rosie is great and I love Rosie, but that's what I mean. I don't have Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's body at all and that's kind of... the first step in feeling like, 'Oh if I am not handling maternity well, if I'm not looking chic and cool and effortless, and if my body is changing like this that means that I'm failing. That means that I'm already not doing things right.'"



The actor said, she also dealt with body image struggles when she "first got into the public eye."

At that time, Munn said, she would hear criticism about her appearance and "try to own them myself" by laughing it off, though she would worry in secret.

"Being pregnant has brought up all those feelings because there is so much of like, 'How am I supposed to do it right? And I know there is no right, I understand that but it's really hard, especially to have so many images in your face all the time of what truly looks like perfection," Munn explained.

American comedian, John Mulaney broke his silence about his relationship with Munn and her pregnancy on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on September 7, months after he confirmed he had split from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, and following two rehab stints for drug addiction.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible and she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we are having a baby, together," John added.

Olivia Munn broke her silence about her pregnancy in an interview with Mario Lopez from 'Access Hollywood' on Friday, the same day she and John were spotted together.

"I'm feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," the actor shared.

"There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me," she added.

Munn also said that she has not decided if she'll find out the sex of her baby yet, adding, "It's a good surprise to find out. There's very few surprises in life." (ANI)

