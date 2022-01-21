Olivia Munn opens up about breastfeeding struggle in latest post

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): Indeed actor Olivia Munn is a new mom in the town but seems like over the time period she has realized the 'hardest' part of her motherhood journey--breastfeeding.

The actor recently took to her Instagram story and opened up about her difficulties with breastfeeding, nearly two months after welcoming son Malcolm Hiep Mulaney with partner John Mulaney last fall.

Olivia shared to her IG Story, "Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply."

She explained how she is trying to combat the problem, writing, "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

Olivia also started a poll on her Insta Story, asking, "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?"



Last week, Olivia revealed the cosy pair of "Bernie Sanders' mittens" that her mom made for little Malcolm, who she has called "the smooshiest smoosh," as per E! News.

She also posted sweet moments with Malcolm and John for New Year's and Christmas Eve, including pictures of her family bonding while making banh bao.

Olivia and John introduced fans to Malcolm on Christmas Eve by sharing the first-ever photograph of their son alongside his full name on their respective Instagram pages.

The couple gave birth to Malcolm in Los Angeles on November 24, 2021.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in May, shortly after John split with artist Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage. In September, the former 'Saturday Night Live' writer confirmed that he and Olivia were expecting their first child together. (ANI)

