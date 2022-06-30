Olivia O'Brien confirms she and Pete Davidson dated in 2020

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Olivia O'Brien has confirmed that she and Pete Davidson were once more than friends as they dated in 2020 and that he ended things over text.

According to E! News, the revelation was made during the June 29 episode of the 'BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry' podcast, where host Dave Portnoy asked Olivia "what was going on" between her and Pete.

"Where did you hear that?" Olivia asked. "How did you hear that?" Dave then read an anonymous and unverified submission that was made to a celebrity gossip site, suggesting Pete was with Olivia before he entered a relationship with 'Bridgerton' actor Phoebe Dynevor.



So, is it true? Olivia confirmed that it happened around October 2020 but that she didn't think "anyone knew about that." She said Pete ended things with her before moving on with Phoebe, saying, "He texted me and was like, 'I'm seeing someone else," she said. "'So, like, I can't.'"

But keep in mind that this all happened "a long time ago," and Olivia still thinks he is a "nice guy." As for what drew her to the 28-year-old comedian, she had a number of qualities on her mind. "He's hot and he's really funny. And he's really sweet. He's a really sweet guy," she said, as per E! News.

Pete and Phoebe never officially confirmed their romance. But they did unofficially confirm it in April 2021, when they were photographed candidly hugging and walking together on a grassy hill in Phoebe's native U.K.

They later attended their first public event together at Wimbledon, before a source told E! News in August 2021 that the duo had called it quits.

Since then, Pete has moved on to a new romance and has been dating Kim Kardashian since the fall. As for Olivia, she likely just wants to move on to the next podcast question.


