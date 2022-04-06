Olivia Rodrigo drops and breaks one of her Grammys, recreating Taylor Swift's Grammys 2010 moment

Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has taken home three awards from the Grammys 2022, however, she might have carried the pieces of one of them.

As per Variety, while posing for pictures after the show ended, the pop star dropped one of her awards on the ground, which broke in half.





Rodrigo isn't the first big artist to deal with a broken award at the Grammys. A similar situation happened with Taylor Swift in 2010, who won four awards that night for her album 'Fearless' and dropped one of the awards after the ceremony.



Rodrigo is a huge fan of Swift, having interpolated a lyric from Swift's 2017 song 'New Year's Day' for her song '1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back'.

Meanwhile, talking about Rodrigo's wins, for 'Sour', she received the best pop vocal album and won the best pop solo performance for her debut single, 'Drivers License'.

In the general field, she took home the best new artist award, in a category that included acclaimed artists such as Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Saweetie and Arooj Aftab. (ANI)

