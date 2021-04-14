Olivia Wilde is not living with ex Jason Sudeikis despite recent claim

Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): In order to get a restraining order against an alleged stalker, American actor Olivia Wilde, who is currently dating singer-actor, Harry Styles, falsely claimed that she is living under the same roof with her ex Jason Sudeikis.

TMZ recently broke the news that in order to get a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker in Los Angeles, Olivia said, "I live with Mr. Sudeikis and our two children," in her legal documents.

Her statement raised a lot of eyebrows as it is official that she is now dating Harry Styles.



Sources close to Olivia and Jason told TMZ, "They do not live together, although they are both in the United Kingdom co-parenting their two kids."

The source further informed that the exes, who split in November, maintain separate residences.

Olivia and Harry have been a couple since at least early January when he brought her to a wedding as his plus one. Reportedly, they fell in love while shooting for their first psychological thriller film 'Don't Worry Darling', which the 'Skin' star produced.

It is unclear why Olivia said in her legal documents that she was living with Jason, but the sources told TMZ that her only intention was to get court-ordered protection for herself, and her family.

Olivia filed for the restraining order with the help of her lawyer, Shawn Holley and throughout the process; Jason did not participate in the filing. (ANI)

