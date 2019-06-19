Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm
Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm roped in for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm have joined Clint Eastwood's already star-studded upcoming film "Richard Jewell."
The film will feature Paul Walter Hauser playing the titular role of Jewell in the Warner Bros. film. Alongside Hauser, Sam Rockwell will play the role of Jewell's attorney and Kathy Bates will be Jewell's mother, Variety reported.
Produced and directed by Eastwood, the film is a drama based on the real-life heroic security guard who after findings a suspicious backpack at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, quickly evacuated the area and ended up saving many lives. However, his life was turned upside down when he was implicated as a possible suspect in the subsequent Olympic Park bombing.
This is one of the early cases of fake news having real and extreme consequences. While the media instantly turned him into an instant social pariah, the security guard maintained his innocence throughout the 88-day ordeal, Variety reported.
After 88 days, he was finally fully cleared by the FBI. However, his reputation could never be restored and he suffered major health issue following the incident.
If a deal is settled, Rockwell will play the attorney who defends Jewell after he is wrongly accused, Variety reported.
Wilde will feature as the real-life reporter Kathy Scruggs, who covered the event right from the beginning till the very end, and Hamm will play an FBI agent investigating the bombing.
While Hamm can be seen in Amazon's adaptation of 'Good Omens', Wilde's past credits include, 'The Change-Up', 'A Vigilante', 'Cowboys and Aliens', and 'Life Itself'. (ANI)

