Olivia Wilde to helm holiday comedy project for Universal

Washington D.C. [USA] July 20 (ANI): Director-actor Olivia Wilde is all set to direct and produce an untitled holiday comedy project for Universal Pictures with her 'Booksmart' producer Katie Silberman, reported Variety.

Universal outbid five studios for the pair's pitch. Besides production, Silberman will also write the screenplay for the film.

Wilde directorial debut 'Booksmart' was scripted by Silberman and three other writers. The film had released on May 24 and minted USD 22 million.

Wilde is currently in production on Clint Eastwood's 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell'. While Silberman's projects include 'Set it Up,' 'Isn't it Romantic' and the upcoming 'Most Dangerous Game'. (ANI)

