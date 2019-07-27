'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' banner defaced in L.A.

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Quentin Tarantino's latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', which is reigning at the box office, fell prey to a notorious act.

In a giant billboard in Los Angeles, the faces of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were swapped with those of Jeffrey Epstein and filmmaker Roman Polanski, while 'Hollywood' in the title was changed with 'Pedowood'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the person behind this goes by the name of Sabo, who claims that his intention behind this act was to insult the entertainment industry for celebrating Polanksi, who pleads guilty to sex with a minor, and Epstein, although to a lesser extent, who was arrested recently for charges pertaining to sex trafficking of minors.

"I felt they should all share a billboard to highlight a decades-old problem that has plagued Hollywood for decades: the abuse of children," Sabo said.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is set in 1969 and features Margot Robbie as the late Hollywood actor and Polanski's ex-wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered the same year in August by followers of Charles Manson, as an American criminal.

Meanwhile, Epstein wasn't as popular among the public as Polanski until his recent arrest but was a frequent attendee of several events of the entertainment industry.

Some insiders revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that since these ads are placed at a number of locations, a street crew worked all the night to get these swaps done before sunrise.

One bench ad also had an image of filmmaker Woody Allen instead of Polanski.

Allen was also accused of abusing his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a minor. (ANI)

