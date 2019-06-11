'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' set to release in August in India

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Good news for all fans awaiting the release of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'. The film will hit theatres in India on August 9 this year.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the release date of the film. He also shared a poster of the film which features the cast of the film apart from the lead Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

The poster also appears as a collage including a number of scenes from the film.

The trailer of the film which released lately aroused huge curiosity among the fans. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively, the story follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their former fame.

The story is set in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.

Robbie features as the late Hollywood actor Sharon Tate who, in real life, was murdered in August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson.

Tarantino's upcoming directorial was also screened at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and garnered rave reviews from the critics.

Pitt, DiCaprio, Tarantino, Robbie, Daniela Pick, David Heyman, and Shannon McIntosh attended the screening of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. (ANI)

