'Once Upon a time in Hollywood' wins Best Production Design at Oscars 2020

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' won the Best Production Design award while 'Little Women' took home the prize for Costume Design at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Production designer Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for set decoration were declared the winners for Best Production Design for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Jacqueline Durran was the winner for Costume Design in 'Little Women'.

Earlier in the ceremony, Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

'Parasite' won the Best Original Screenplay while 'Jojo Rabbit' won the Best Adapted Screenplay.

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads the nomination list with 11 spots, while Netflix's drama 'The Irishman' and Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have received ten nominations each.

Sam Mendes's war drama '1917' has ten nominations while Noah Baumbach's divorce saga 'Marriage Story' has seven nominations.

South Korean film 'Parasite' has gained six nominations -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

Hollywood's biggest awards are being held without a host for the second year in a row at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

