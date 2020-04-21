'One World: Together At Home' drew around 21 million viewers

Washington D.C. [USA], April 21 (ANI): The virtual concert 'One World: Together At Home', which was organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO), drew in 20.7 million viewers, according to the Nielsen data.

According to Variety magazine, Nielsen said that a total of 4.9 million interactions were observed about the concert across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

As per Nielsen it was also the 'most social telecast across television' on April 18 and was 'the most social TV special' of the entire months of March and April.

According to the Variety, the musical that had the most celebrated stars including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Elton John, and others raised over USD 127.9 million for the coronavirus relief fund which will help the healthcare workers.

Close to USD 55 million will be given as a donation to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and around USD 73 million will be donated to local responders.

The two-hour-long online show which aired across 26 networks was organized to thank the frontline workers fighting to combat COVID-19. Some of these networks include MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, NatGeo, NBC, ABC, CBS, and others.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen organised show was kickstarted by musician Lady Gaga.

Over 70 artists and celebrities from across the globe had joined the initiative of the online concert to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

Some of the artists that were a part of the show are Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stone.

The show was hosted by the most popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert. (ANI)

