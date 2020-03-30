Opera star Placido Domingo hospitalised in Mexico with coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 30 (ANI): Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo has been hospitalised in Acapulco, Mexico, with complications related to COVID-19. The singer had tested positive for coronavirus on March 22.

According to CNN, the singer's spokesperson said in a statement that, "He is doing well and is responding to treatment."

The 79-year-old revealed via his Facebook page that he had tested positive for the virus and further encouraged fans to follow the drill by washing their hands and following the guidelines and regulations that local governments have put in place.

"Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote.

"I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a six-foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please, above all, stay home if you can," Domingo concluded. (ANI)

