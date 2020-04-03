Oprah Winfrey donates USD 10 million to help Americans amid COVID-19

Oprah Winfrey (Image Source: Instagram)
New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Oprah Winfrey on Thursday announced that she will be donating USD 10 million to help Americans amid the coronavirus crisis.
"I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," she tweeted.
Winfrey also shared a link to her TV series 'Oprah Talk COVID-19' and tweeted, "For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, watch this free AppleTV+ conversation here."
The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged almost the entire globe and has claimed the lives of over 45000 people according to WHO. (ANI)

